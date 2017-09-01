SLOW Drag at the Port of Ilwaco

SEPTEMBER 8th

Hot rods line up on Howerton Way at the Port of Ilwaco, WA to compete in a coasting competition. Cars have approximately 15 feet in which to accelerate and then coast for 200 yards. To win, a car must cross the finish line and stop closest to the line.

Pre-registration is suggested. Call 360/642-3143 to receive a registration form. Limited entries.

Registration check in at Port of Ilwaco office by 3pm. (or spot forfeited)

Practice runs at 3:30

Race starts at 5 pm

Trophies and assorted gift certificates are awarded during this fun SLOW Drag race.

It’s a great warm up for the weekend, with the “Rod Run to the End of the World” hitting nearby at Ocean Park on the 9th & 10th.

The Port of Ilwaco is located on the SW Coast of Washington, nestled just inside the Columbia River bar.

It’s a working fishing village in a scenic and tranquil setting. Not to mention popular. If you’re looking to moor a boat there, you had better call to make sure there is availability.

Surrounding the waterfront is a lovely smattering of restaurants, gift shops, art galleries, retail seafood outlets, coffee shops, and a bookstore. There is also the Lewis & Clark Discovery Trail as part of the waterfront walkway.

www.Portofilwaco.com