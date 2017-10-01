Toothbrush, anyone?

The kids filed excitedly back into class Monday morning. Their weekend assignment was to sell something, then share with the class.

Little Mary led off, “I sold girl scout cookies and I made $30,” she said proudly. “My sales approach was to appeal to the customer’s civil spirit, and that was my success.”

“Very good,” said the teacher.

Eventually, it was Little Johnny’s turn. The teacher held her breath. Little Johnny walked to the front of the classroom and dumped a box full of cash on the teacher’s desk.

“$2,467” he said.

“$2,467!” cried the teacher, “What in the world were you selling?”

“Toothbrushes,” said Little Johnny.

“Toothbrushes?” echoed the teacher,

“How could you possibly sell enough toothbrushes to make that much money?”

“I found the busiest corner in town,” said Little Johnny, “I set up a chocolate chip cookie stand and gave everybody who walked by a free sample.

They all said, “This tastes like POOP!”

Then I replied, “It is. Wanna buy a toothbrush?!!”