From the Editor’s Desk – January 2018

A new year has broken forth, and hopefully all of those “resolutions” are ones that you can actually accomplish. Make them easy, like – “Smile more”, or “Walk 20 minutes a day”.

Small and accomplish-able are what all the experts say is best, so do you have your list? My own “list” includes items such as “learn one new piano piece this year”, and “Go outside every day, even if it’s raining”…

What can I say? I don’t have any huge life goals for this year, other than to take it slow and enjoy each day as it is presented before me. Do I want to be more healthy? Sure. Do I have goals and aspirations? Sure. Do I want to “create a mega list” just for January? Not necessarily. ☺

Some of you out there can identify with where I’m at, and some of you are strong list builders and tacklers.

This year, in this season of my life, I’ll manage to ring in the new year with a continued feeling of thankfulness and joy.

My deepest wish is that you, dear reader, would also feel a deep seeded sense of joy in living every day of your precious life. If you are feeling down at this time of the year, I encourage you to look forward to a new day, a new beginning, and a new year.

Until next month,

Michelle Myre

Publisher / Editor