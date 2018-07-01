From the Editor’s Desk July 2018

….and the home of the brave!

PLAY BALL!

Yes, it’s finally summertime and baseball games, the star spangled banner and horribly greasy french fries surround us on all sides.

SUMMER!

The last day of school was met with a celebratory dinner at our favorite restaurant, and the annual “burn homework, burn” party at a friend’s house, with s’mores roasted afterwards. (Of course.)

The summer days will slip away quickly, so it’s my intent to fill them with as much outside time as possible. For my summertime diary, that means filling the memory books by traversing the Oregon coast, lounging by a poolside, hitting the beach, searching for waterfalls, taking a ferry to visit family on Lopez Island, sleeping in, giggling with my kids while roasting marshmallows over a fire, late night outdoor movies in the park, and taking a family vacation to Sunriver.

What do you have planned for these lazy summer days? Hopefully something that includes ice cold lemonade on the porch with friends and neighbors, or having the house full for an impromptu outdoor BBQ with a game of corn hole or horseshoes.

We really are blessed in this part of the world with a temperate summer, usually warm and sunny, full of long days that stay bright well after quitting time rolls around. Lakes and rivers are around any corner, the mountains are a short jaunt away, tons of fun caves, the beach just an hour or so to the west, and even a fun Portland city adventure less than an hour to the south. During summertime, unless the temperatures are above 88 degrees, you’ll be hard pressed to find a Washingtonian complaining about living in Washington! We’ve got the BEST nature has to offer, and we take full advantage of it during the summer.

Festivals and fun family events abound during July, and hopefully I’ve got most of them listed here for you to decide which ones strike your fancy. From beer fests to fireworks displays and farmers markets and cheese fests, there are more than enough activities around to tickle just about anyone’s toes to get out and about.

If you’re tired of doing “the same old thing” for the Independence Day celebration, there are plenty of other local options! Head to Astoria or Warrenton, or pop over to Long Beach to see how those celebrations and parades can fill your days.

One of my favorite things to do is catch the Longview’s GoFourth Cardboard Boat Regatta. It is absolutely hysterical, and is also fun to see the ingenious creations that people come up with. As well as their faces when they start to sink into the murky waters of Lake Sacajawea.

I wish you a most happy and safe Independence Day, and hope you celebrate with love in your heart for all Americans, as we are truly ONE.

Until next month!

Michelle Myre

Publisher / Editor