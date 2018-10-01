From the Editor’s Desk October 2018

Enter spooky sounds and candy corn with October. I don’t care for the spooky sounds, but I sure do appreciate the massive sales on candy corn and bags of yummy candy that I can buy and throw in the freezer. Everything in moderation, people. ☺

The Fall brings in those glorious warm colors, and delicious smelling candles, which make my house smell like an exquisite bakery. Every time someone walks in, they usually inhale deeply and then exclaim “oh my gosh it smells so good in here! I want to eat your air!”

My sweaters and boots are now out in full force, and I even had to wear a jacket a few times in classes at school. That being said, some of the warmest occurences at my new job teaching elementary music are the sweet hugs and little notes from my music scholars.

Last week, I had a first grade student hand me a small piece of paper with what I guessed was his version of a dollar sign, with an “O” in the center. It had “100” in the corners. He came up to me at the end of class and handed it to me proudly, and said “Miss Myre, this is for you. You can have this. It is 100 Oliver bucks!”

The smile on his face was absolutely priceless. The pride that shone from his puffed chest radiated into my spirit. Who says teachers don’t get paid well? That gift was invaluable to me, and will remain in my class notebook and treasures for all time.

Small gestures of love such as the Oliver bucks and sweet hugs from students keep me going during the dark days that Fall brings. Invariably, I find myself leaning toward the gloomies. I’m relatively certain it’s because I am lacking in my Vitamin D, and need to get some more into my system on a daily basis.

Vitamin D is the most important “happy vitamin” we can provide our bodies, living here in the Northwest. Over 85% of Northwesterners are vitamin D deficient. I wrote about it earlier this year, did you get your levels checked? Me either. I really should. Maybe I will go next week and see where I’m at. Probably low…

This issue should help provide some smiles for your reading enjoyment, being filled with more funny jokes than normal – and some coloring activities as well. It’s the Children’s issue of the year.

Children’s health is a topic that is extremely important to those of us that are parents, caregivers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends of those who have children. Pretty much everyone is impacted by the health of the children around them.

My own children are relatively healthy, other than the benign tumor scare four years ago with our oldest daughter, Chloe. And a scary experience with our youngest when he was a baby and had a horrible cough that caused him to not be able to get oxygen very well one night.

Whatever your own experiences are, children’s health is something we all pay attention to, and should correalate with our own personal health habits. We are the best examples for those kiddos within our sphere.

Laughter is one of the best medicines, helping relieve stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine, and creating releases of endorphins. Endorphins produce an enormous amount of positive reactions, helping us stay healthy and happy.

Let’s laugh together, friends.

Until next month,

Michelle Myre

Publisher / Editor