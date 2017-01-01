January 2017: From the Editor’s Desk

It is a season of rebirth. Welcoming in the month of January and a new year. According to my Facebook feed, many of my friends and acquaintances are GLAD to say goodbye to the 2016 year. I can’t say that I disagree. This year has been an immense personal struggle. You?

I’m looking forward to 2017. Perhaps simply because 7 is my favorite number? Maybe it’s because I just like the newness and excitement around getting closer to summertime again. That’s probably it. ☺

January always brings about changes for people. Whether that means attempting to get into the gym more often, outside for more walks, or examining a character flaw that you’ve finally decided to face, change is good.

I’ve found that change actually translates better as transition, if I want it to really happen. Change is something that can really only come to fruition through a long process called transition. Transitioning ones life to incorporate various changes in the area targeted takes time, effort, and sometimes intense dedication.

It’s like tastebuds, for example. Those that have what they would term a “sweet tooth”, or those whose diet is “not so healthy”, have tastebuds that would take at least two to three weeks to acclimate to a more healthy regimen.

Instead of reaching for potato chips, they reach for sugar snap peas, AND with a smile and not a groan. But the transitionary process of those three weeks of taste bud change can be extremely painful (In the emotional and mental sense, of course).

So whether you are wanting to change your waistline or personal attributes, give yourself some grace, and remember it will take that transitionary time before you really establish a potentially true and lasting change.

What are you looking to transition this new year?

Happy 2017!

Michelle Myre

Publisher / Editor