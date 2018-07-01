Fruits & Nuts: SUMMER VACATION

By Paddy Elkins

Valley Bugler Columnist

Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days of Summer!

Well, it’s officially here! SUMMER VACATION.

School’s out.

Daylight Savings Time is in operation yielding longer, lighter days and fabulous opportunities to wander outside and partake of any one of a myriad of outdoor activities: Swimming, fishing, hiking, boating, mountain-climbing, sight-seeing, touring local hot spots, picnicking, etc.

Personally, I am looking forward to attending Church Camp soon.

The Lord provided us with a way to purchase a lovely motor home from a dear friend, and this will be our first time taking it to Church Camp. (Fort Stevens). Our friend, Chrissy, is coming along, and we’ll be bringing Tucker, our little dog, and enough food to keep all of us fed and happy for several days. Looking forward to some BBQ’d hotdogs, ala Steve, and to playing our favorite card game, “Quiddler” out at the picnic table. And maybe Scrabble, if I can find someone with a couple of hours to spare. And there are always Debbie Macomber books. I have stocked up on them at Goodwill as well as several other good “Summer Reads” that have been recommended to me by friends or family.

We just returned from Nashville, Tennessee, where I sang at my sister’s wedding. She married a man named Tom Hanks. Yes, really. I have discovered that he is the REAL Tom Hanks. (The other one is evidently just an actor!) Their wedding was June 9th, right in the middle of the Country Music Festival in Nashville. I can now truthfully say that I sang at Tom Hanks’ wedding during the Country Music Festival at Nashville. (Not that my resume needs anything else weird on it…) One thing that cracked me up in Tennessee was a huge sign stretched over the freeway that said: BUCKLE UP, Y’ALL.

Anyhoo, hope y’all are having a wonderful summer, too! Don’t forget the mosquito repellent and the sunblock! Always swim with a buddy and take good care of yourselves. Until next time… Enjoy!