An anonymous Thanksgiving Story

One Thanksgiving, Mom and I went to my sister Patty’s house for the traditional feast. Knowing how gullible Patty is, Mom decided to liven up the day and have a little fun. As it turned out, the joke wasn’t that funny.

First, Mom sent Patty to the store. When she left, Mom took the turkey from the oven, removed the stuffing, inserted a Cornish hen, restuffed the turkey and put it back into the oven.

At dinner time, Patty brought the turkey out and started to remove the stuffing. When her spoon hit something, she pulled out the little bird.

With a faked look of shock on her face, Mom exclaimed, “Patricia, you’ve cooked a pregnant turkey!”

Horrified, Patty burst into tears! It took the family half an hour to convince her that turkeys just lay eggs…