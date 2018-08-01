Just Some Small Town Humor

This town is so small . . .

– The City Jail is called amoeba, because it only has one cell.

– Main Street, which is one block long, dead ends in both directions.

– McDonalds only has one Golden Arch.

– The phone book has only one page.

– The 7-11 is a 3&1/2 – 5&1/2.

– The New Year’s baby was born in October.

– The ZIP code is a fraction.

– The city limits signs are both on the same post.

– Second Street is in the next town over.

– There’s no place to go that you shouldn’t.

– A “Night on the Town” takes only 11 minutes.

– The mayor had to annex property to eat a foot-long hot dog.

– It has an aquarium — stocked with a live minnows

– The town newspaper is published monthly ☺

– The town is named after EVERYONE’S distant relative.

– It was founded on April Fools’ Day as a practical joke.

– The Ice Cream store has only two flavors, chocolate and vanilla.

For fun on Saturday nights, people drive up and down main street.

There’s no bank… as soon as someone gets enough money, they leave.

The only traffic jam’s are caused when a farmer drives down Main Street on his combine.

Hardware, Dry Goods, Grocery, Clothing and farm supplies are all sold at the same store.

Third Street is on the edge of town