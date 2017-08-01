Out of the mouths of babes….
I just can’t pick up my toys because my arms are taking a nap.
-Mikey, age 3
Hey Mom, this Scottish tape isn’t sticky. Do we have any Irish tape?
-Erik, age 5
Mom, if you do your chores, I will give you $5 and some lip gloss!
-Caroline, age 4
{Drinking OJ with pulp for the first time} This juice tastes furry!
-Jude, age 4
Clara: Mom, have you ever seen a hammerhead shark?
Mom: No.
Clara: Why does that not surprise me?
-Clara, age 8
Mommy, will you listen to my heart beeps for a little bit?
-Layla, age 3
If you pretend you’re angry, that helps you poop, right?
-Cassidy, age 5
Daddy: We’ll have to buy some more of these.
Logan: Just go to Aaron’s.
Daddy: Aaron’s? What is Aaron’s?
Logan: You know, when we go to the store.
Daddy: Oh, you mean errands!
Mommy: Hold your horses, I’m getting your food ready!
Maia: Stop saying, that Mommy! I don’t have a horse!
Mom, I think my fish is sad. I just tried to get him to come up and slap my hand with his tail fin and he wouldn’t.
-Dylan, age 8
Mommy, I’m so over pomegranate.
– Ty, age 2
Daddy: Chloe, can you say, “I am articulate?”
Chloe: No. No daddy. I am not articulate.
– Chloe, age 17 months
Buddy: My brain hurts.
Mom: I’m sorry you have a headache, bud. That’s no fun.
Buddy: It feels like it is chomping my brain up.