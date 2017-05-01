The Coin Toss

Brian reported for his final exam which consisted of Yes / No answers.

He took his seat in the examination hall, stared at the test, and then in a bit of inspiration, took a quarter out of his pocket. He started tossing the coin and marking the answer sheet “Yes” for heads and “No” for tails.

Within 30 minutes he was all done whereas the rest of the class was still sweating it out. During the last few minutes of the exam period, Brian frantically started flipping the coin again.

The moderator, concerned about what he was doing, stopped by his desk and asked if everything was ok.

“Oh yes, I’m fine. I finished the exam a half hour ago-but,” explaining the frantic coin tossing, “I’m going back thru and checking my answers!”

You’re a WHAT?

Many patients call the pathology group where I am the office manager to discuss their medical bills.

One irate woman demanded that I describe every laboratory test on her statement.

Reluctantly, I complied. Starting with the first test on her bill, I read, “No. 1, urinalysis.”

She interrupted me at once, “I’m a what”?