Acupuncture and Healing

Many people use the turn of the new year to implement healthy new ways of living. One such new addition that should be considered is the healing method of Acupuncture.

Although the history behind the origin of acupuncture is widely debated, most scholars and historians agree upon China as the birthplace, and say that the practice predates recorded history.

Acupuncture began with stone needles, recorded in dialogue between Huang Di and his physician Qi Bo, where they discuss the whole spectrum of Chinese Medical Arts. (Dated approximtely 2697-2597BC)

The many hundreds of years brought great development to the healing art, and the term ‘acupuncturist’ was termed during the 581-649AD years.

Fast forward to more current times of 1950, and Charman Mao officially united Traditional Chinese Medicine with Western Medicine and acupuncture became established in many hospitals, ensuring that acupuncture remained an important element in China’s medical system.

Acupuncture’s most recent incorporation into the Western world brings a wonderful option for healing certain ailments and physical problems.

Local acupuncturist, Patty Kuchar, uses her unique education in the fields of education, counseling, acupuncture and Chinese herbs, to “treat the whole person, body, mind and spirit.”

Holding a Bachelors of Science in Biology, a Master’s Degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, as well as certified study at Hei Long Jiang College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Harbin, China, Kuchar brings a wealth of knowledge to the subject.

“Pain is the body’s sign telling us that something unnatural is occurring,” Kuchar said in a recent interview.

From helping patients with pain relief after surgery to helping others stop smoking, Kuchar encourages those still on the fence about Acupuncture to give it a try.

Acupuncture needles are so tiny and small, there is rarely any pain associated with the treatment. Clients lay on a bed in a warm, comfortable room, similar to a massage. Pleasant music and relaxing sounds, as well as Kuchar’s calming voice, help ease any worries or stress.

Visit Acupuncture Northwest’s web site for testimonials from clients, and to learn more about the process and healing it offers. There are also other healing alternatives, such as an infra-red sauna and aqua massage chair.

Kuchar is offering a new patient special this month, at $10 off for new patients. Insurance coverage is available, and she is certified nationally, and licensed with the state.

