Enhance Your Outdoor Living

No matter the season or region, outdoor living is more popular than ever, as homeowners look to bring “the indoors out” and create spaces that are true extensions of the home.

Absolute Al Fresco: Outdoor kitchens are now finally living up to their name. Check out Trex Outdoor Kitchens collection for cabinetry and other functional elements.

Railing Redefined: Look at different types of railings, perhaps a “cocktail railing” would be a good use of space.

Lights, Please: Create ambiance just by adding or modifying current lighting.

Material Matters: Wood alternatives are popular due to low maintenance. Check out Trex.com for ideas.