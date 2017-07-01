Stylish Storage for Renters

(Family Features) Just because you rent or live in small quarters doesn’t mean you can’t have ample storage space. It means you just have to be a bit more creative in figuring out where to put things, even when it seems hopeless to get a handle on organization and clutter under control.

The first rule is to purge and keep only what you need or simply love. It’s a good idea to review your possessions at least every six months to filter out any items that have lost their luster or accumulated over time. Of course, you can make this chore easier by disciplining yourself to be vigilant about not bringing unnecessary things into your living space.

However, even with the most diligent effort, you’ll still have essentials and other items you can’t or won’t part with. That’s where creativity can make it easier to find ample storage space.

Seek inspiration. Search online for solutions to everyday storage problems, as sites like Pinterest and Houzz can be great resources. Pinterest reports that 93 percent of its users shop the platform for new ideas and 87 percent have made purchases based on things they have seen on the site. Organizational issues, especially small or non-existent closet space, are common and many creative solutions, such as using non-traditional means to store seasonal items like clothes outside of the bedroom, can be found online.

Embrace unique ideas. Typical storage places and containers are obvious choices, but you can also maximize your usable space with functional and fashionable furniture that doubles as great storage. For example, ClosetMaid’s Storage Furniture and Bookcases are stylish options that fit virtually any decor. They’re sturdy enough to store books and keepsakes, and work well paired with fabric drawers and wire bins.

Think vertically. It may not be your first consideration, but your wall space offers plenty of opportunity to add storage. You can even create a closet along a wall. Invest in an armoire or a closet system that works inside or outside the closet, but remember since they may have to be installed or secured to the wall, you might want to check with your landlord first. Don’t forget about closet racks; they work wonders. Opt for interesting shelving that allows you to showcase your favorite belongings and tuck other things away in colorful containers that add to the overall theme of your design.

No matter your decorative style or size of your residence, there are plenty of options to make the most of your space so you can find a home for everything. Find more creative storage solutions at ClosetMaid.com.

