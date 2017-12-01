Tricked out with Tech: Bathroom features that take smart living to a whole new level

Bathroom features that take smart living to a whole new level

(Family Features) No luxurious home upgrade is complete without the enhancements of modern technology. High-tech and intelligent devices lend ease to everyday activities and enrich your ability to enjoy the comforts of home. With new products joining this category at an exponential pace, there’s a way to boost the smart function of every room, even the bathroom.

Climate controls

Environmental elements like lighting and temperature are among the first signals your brain processes when you enter a new space. Aligning those nuances with your comfort and preferences is the ultimate expression of personalization. Motion or voice control sensors make it possible to bring lights to life with next to no effort, while a smart thermostat with differentiated climate zones can adjust to meet your needs throughout the day, perhaps kicking up a few degrees to prevent a chill when you emerge from a steamy shower.

Uncommon commodes

There truly is no limit to the home features that can work harder, faster and smarter – even when it comes to the toilet. If the notion of an intelligent toilet seems extreme to your senses, you may not be alone.

“When Americans hear the word bidet, most have an outdated picture in their minds of a standalone fixture, but in fact, the functionality is now built into a toilet or attachable seats, and they are simple to use. Once you try one, you won’t be able to live without it,” said Shane Allis, marketing director of Kohler Sanitary Products. “From intelligent toilets to cleansing seats that attach to existing toilets, modern day bidets are for consumers who are looking for an upgrade to their toilet routine.”

In fact, according to a recent survey conducted by Kohler, about two-thirds of Americans would choose a toilet that would give them a cleaner, fresher feeling, and 3 in 5 think washing with water would give them a cleaner feel than toilet paper alone.

An overall fresher feeling and features like a deodorizer, night light and heated seat have strong appeal, according to the same survey, and those features are all offered in options like the Kohler Veil, an ultimate, one-piece intelligent toilet with integrated cleansing functionality that provides optimum hygiene and individual comfort. From personal cleansing to an LED nightlight to hands-free opening, closing and flushing – all of which are easy to control on a touchscreen LCD remote control – the toilet brings unexpected options to your bathroom. Explore the available models and learn more about intelligent toilets at Kohler.com/IntelligentToilets.

Shower with power

Whether it’s a playlist that energizes you for the day or soothing sounds to center you before an important meeting, you can give new meaning to singing in the rain with a showerhead that includes a built-in wireless, removable speaker that you can sync to your smartphone music library.

When you take your shower digital, you can actually bring water, steam, music and light together into one sensory experience. Beyond that, it’s even possible to configure your shower to cycle through spa programs that target different areas of your body with varied water sprays and temperatures.

Hydrotherapy haven

A jetted tub is just the beginning when it comes to creating a spa-like atmosphere. Today’s options let you trick out your tub with everything from bubbles and heat to sound and color. Advanced hydrotherapy options use air or sound to massage, soothe, invigorate or relax your body and your mind – all controlled at the touch of a button. Don’t forget the heated back to keep you warm even longer.

Perfect privacy

If you’re blessed with a stunning view out the bathroom window or if you simply prefer the aura of natural light, you may be reluctant to hide behind heavy window treatments. Yet again, technology offers the solution. Shades you can power with a remote control and even film coverings that convert from transparent to opaque with the touch of a button can give you the freedom to embrace your privacy or celebrate the sun’s rays.

Tech-sessories

The big features may deliver the wow factor, but little touches can add up for a big impact as well. Mirrors that recognize your face and voice to deliver customized media, such as news and music, can also be programmed to alter the temperature and lighting while you conduct your toiletry business. Other accessories to round out your high-tech renovation include devices such as smart scales that integrate with other devices to maximize your health and wellness routine.

With these tech upgrades and more, you can turn an ordinary bathroom into an entirely new, refreshing experience.

