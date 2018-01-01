Breakfast with Frosty Jan.20th

Time to gather the family and enjoy a breakfast with Frosty at the Canterbury Inn! Your $5 charitable donation per person includes Frosty pancakes, complimentary photo with frosty and a free gift for everyone.

Fun for the whole family, and it benefits the Children’s Literacy Programs in the area.

Be sure to call and reserve your seats today, as the seating is limited and fills up quickly. RSVP is highly encouraged and appreciated.

Call (360)425-7947

Canterbury Inn, Longview