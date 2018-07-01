Now Enrolling Head Start Free preschool for 3-5 year olds

Head Start/EHS/ECEAP, offered through Lower Columbia College, is now enrolling for their preschool, ages 3-5 years old.

It’s never too early to get a Head Start on your child’s education. Free preschool for 3-5 year olds, and services for pregnant women through 3 year olds can be aplied for online:

lowercolumbia.edu/head-start

Services include:

• Education

• Family Support

• Health & Nutrition

Head Start and ECEAP serves families in Cowlitz County whose income is below the Federal/State Poverty Guidelines and children with special needs. Classes are located in 9 different centers in Cowlitz County.

Local programs consist of part day services, 3.5 hours a day, 3-4 days a week, and run September to June. Full day services are 6 hours a day, M-F and run September to June.

Committed to building healthier communities by providing school readiness to each child through:

• Working together with each parent/guardian in their role as the primary nurturer and educator of their child

• Nurturing each child’s and family’s unique qualities and potential

• Partnering with families; building upon their strengths

• Creating an environment that promotes respect, diversity and growth

• Collaborating with community partners in Cowlitz County

Early Head Start is a federally funded free program that serves pregnant women, infants and toddlers through weekly home visits. It promotes healthy pre-natal care and healthy attachments and development for children from the earliest stages.

“Our vision is that families be empowered to make a positive difference in their lives and in the community where we all live, work and learn.”

Call 360.442.2800 for more info.