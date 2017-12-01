4 Benefits of Being a Pet Parent

(Family Features) Having a dog can be one of the most rewarding experiences in the world. Many pet owners even call their pets “fur babies” or say they’re a “pet parent.” While having a pet comes with responsibility and commitment, the physical and emotional benefits far outweigh the sacrifice for the whole family.

Work Out with a Buddy – If you’re looking for a workout partner to stay active with, look no further than your four-legged friend. Take your pooch for a walk or run, or play a game of fetch. You’ll get in some exercise and he can expel some extra energy. For a fun look at pups playing sports, check out these videos from Pedigree showing “pup-letes” playing soccer, basketball and diving.

Meet New Friends – Your pet isn’t the only one who can make friends at the dog park. It’s also a great opportunity to socialize with fellow dog owners in the neighborhood and make some new, Fido-friendly buddies to schedule even more doggy playdates with.

Make Mealtime Fun – Add mealtime to the list of activities to enjoy with your furry best friend. Get inspired by your pup’s gourmet meals for recipe ideas your whole family will love. With options like Cesar Home Delights dog food, you can make a grilled ribeye steak with potatoes and vegetables for your family, and your pup can enjoy a similar taste, made just for him.

Enjoy Constant Hugs and Kisses – At the end of the day, there’s nothing quite like coming home to a wagging tail and a smiling, furry face. Simply put, dogs can bring joy into their owners’ lives with unconditional love and endless hugs and snuggles.

