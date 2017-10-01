Adorable Adoptees for October 2017

Kenai and Dottie were adopted 14 years ago, tiny littermates. Daddy was a purebred Pekingese, Momma was Japanese Chin/Chihuahua.

They lived the next 13 years in Alaska with their beloved owner, who doted on them and considered them her furkids. Then tragedy struck, and their owner passed away, leaving these two gentle little dogs alone.

They were brought to Washington, and found a temporary home with family, but the home is just that: temporary. These little pups need a permanent home, a quiet environment, where they can live out their Golden Years.

They are experiencing skin problems right now, as they have no immunity toward fleas. (fleas can’t live in snow.)

With some good quality food, and regular applications of flea control, these two will be gorgeous again very soon.

They are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

facebook.com/rescued.paws

rpaws.petfinder.com

