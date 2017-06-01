Paws & Stay: A new option for doggie daycare & extended stays

Newly opened Paws & Stay, Bark and Breakfast, offers canine pal Daycare and even longer term stays. Located at their Toledo, WA property since late September 2016, they officially opened for business on December 16th, 2016.

A smaller scale in home facility, owned and operated by Kyle and Matt Wheeler, offers a park-like setting with plenty of free ranging to play on two acres of fully fenced space, with separate yards allowing for guest separation if needed. Fully licensed and insured, there are no breed restrictions.

“We believe that each dog is an individual with a unique personality. There are no restrictions, and all well socialized, non-aggressive dogs are welcome at our ranch,” stated Kyle Wheeler.

One of the unique aspects of Paws and Stay is their shuttle service, as described in “short bus” style. A converted mini-bus with individual crates for safe transport allows pet owners to deposit their canine safely to the shuttle between 7:00am – 9:00am, and receive them back between 4:00pm – 6:00pm. There is a nominal fee for transport to and from your house, whether for the day or extended stay.

A typical day at the ranch starts at 7:00am with wake up potty breaks and snuggles, with breakfast following shortly thereafter. Playtime is broken up by a mandatory siesta from 1pm – 2pm, and then shuttle service or overnight boarding following a 7pm dinner break.

Allowing only a small number of guests, you should call today to get more information and schedule your play day, stay or vacation time.

Here are what a few happy clients have to say:

“Dropped off our puppy for his trial day today and it went fabulously! Our hard to tire out, high energy Vizsla is sufficiently exhausted from all of the playing!”

– Sheila Palmer Brame

“I am so thrilled to have recently found this place! Matt and Kyle are fantastic to work with, and they were very flexible and accommodating when my plans unexpectedly changed. The facility that they have created is very impressive, and I didn’t feel even an ounce of hesitation leaving my dog there for a long weekend. I will definitely be using them again!”

– Shellee Brassard

Paws & Stay, Bark and Breakfast

360-864-6451

