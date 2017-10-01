How to prep your pup for winter

Family Features) The colder months are approaching, and it’s not uncommon to lessen focus on diet and exercise, and the same goes for furry friends during the cooler seasons. To keep your pup healthy this winter, it’s important to establish proper nutrition habits – which start by feeding your pet the right type of food.

“Whether it’s the increase in holiday parties or the decrease in temperature, healthy eating routines typically fall to the wayside during winter – for humans and pets,” said Dr. Jeff Weber, veterinarian and IAMS(tm) spokesperson. “In addition, it’s common for pet owners to stay indoors and out of the cold weather, which can negatively affect the daily activity and exercise required for dogs.”

Despite all the distractions and temptations of the season, it’s important to keep your dog on a steady diet that includes high-quality ingredients, each serving a purpose in his or her overall health.

“I recommend looking for a dog food with high-quality ingredients,” Dr. Werber said. “I like IAMS(tm) dog food because it offers quality protein and essential vitamins and minerals for your furry friend to stay healthy and active during the winter months.”

To provide these benefits, Dr. Werber recommends an option like the IAMS(tm) diet, which can help you see the following visible differences in your dog:

* Healthy skin and coat: A rich source of omega-6 fatty acids from chicken fat promotes excellent skin and coat health.

* Healthy energy: A customized protein and carb mix contributes to healthy energy levels.

* Healthy digestion: Beet pulp helps maintain intestinal health and aids his or her ability to absorb nutrients.

Heading into the colder months it’s also important to sustain your active habits. Bundle up, head outside and let a high-quality diet fuel both you and your dog to make the most of the colder months.