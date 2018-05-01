Senior Expo • May 8th

The Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities of SW Washington is hosting its 10th Annual Senior Expo on May 8th. Connecting seniors, caregivers and families to community resources for better living.

Focused on lifestyle, wellness and active aging concepts, this Senior Expo will offer two special presentations. At 11am and 1pm, expo visitors will be treated to a tasty lesson on Healthy Meal Prep with Lower Columbia CAP Senior Nutrition specialists. At NOON, Dr. David Simonson will teach on ‘Resilience, compassion fatigue and the Importance of Self Care.’

Stop into the Senior Expo between 10am – 2pm on May 8th, held at the Cowlitz County Event Center on 7th Ave in Longview.

For more information, please call Kelli Sweet (360)501-8365