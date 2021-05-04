Antibody Testing Market Huge Technological Advancemant by 2021-2027  with Top Leading Vendors – Beckton, Dickinson And Company, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Agilent Technologies, DiaSorin, Zeus Scientific, Abcam, Trinity Biotech

The Antibody Testing Market was valued at US$ 6,415.90 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10,740.69 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Antibodies are immunoglobulins, Y-shaped proteins that are produced by the immune system to help stop intruders from harming the body. An antibody test is a screening for the presence of antibodies in the blood. The body makes antibodies when it fights infection, like COVID-19 or when patients get a vaccine, like a flu shot. That’s how immunity to a virus is built. These tests are also called serology tests.

Major Key players profiled in Antibody Testing Market report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckton, Dickinson And Company

Hoffmann La Roche

Agilent Technologies

DiaSorin

Zeus Scientific

Abcam

Trinity Biotech

Geographically, this Antibody Testing Market report studies the top producers and consumers in these key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe – U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

By Product

Kits,

Chemical and Reagents,

Consumables

By Indication

Pregnancy,

Cardiovascular Diseases,

Autoimmune Diseases,

Infectious Diseases,

Oncology,

Endocrine Diseases,

Others

By End User

Hospitals,

Academic and Research Institutes,

Diagnostic Laboratories,

Biopharmaceutical Companies

