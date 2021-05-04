Artur Soares Dias will be the classic Benfica-FC Porto | Soccer

Artur Soares Dias is the referee appointed for Thursday’s classic between Benfica and FC Porto in the 31st round of the I Liga. The 41-year-old international referee for the Porto Football Association is accompanied by assistant referees Rui Licínio and Paulo Soares. The fourth referee is João Gonçalves while the video referee is João Pinheiro, assisted by Tiago Costa.

Soares Dias is the only Portuguese referee in the FIFA elite category, the highest rank for the time being, and was the only national judge appointed to Euro 2020. The referee from Porto was the first to be placed last season.

The game between Benfica, third place in the I League with 66 points, and FC Porto, second with 70 points, will be played on Thursday from 6.30 p.m. in the Estádio da Luz.