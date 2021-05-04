Brazil detains suspects of bank fraud in Portugal over 500,000 euros | justice

The Brazilian Federal Police (PF) this Tuesday arrested a suspect of involvement in a bank fraud program that caused Portuguese bank customers to lose more than half a million euros.

In a statement, the PF pointed out that in addition to the arrest of the Brazilian national that Tuesday, he issued two search and seizure warrants to dismantle a “transnational criminal group that specializes in conducting bank fraud over the World Wide Web ”.

The court orders were determined by the 12th Federal Court of Ceará and enforced in the municipality of Eusébio in the Fortaleza metropolitan area.

The police work, the result of international cooperation with the Portuguese authorities, revealed in the investigation that a Brazilian resident in Eusébio (Ceará), in consultation with Portuguese citizens, had committed fraud in Portugal.

“The investigation revealed that the Brazilian under investigation is part of a criminal organization that fraudulently accesses customer databases at financial institutions abroad and derives resources from these customers. For Portuguese bank customers there was a loss of more than half a million euros, ”the PF said in a statement.

During the action on Tuesday, the Brazilian federal police seized a luxury vehicle, phones, computers and documents related to the purchase of real estate at the two addresses linked to the investigation.

“The work of the Federal Police continues to analyze the material seized during police operations,” concluded the company.