Corn Wet-Milling Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Tate & Lyle, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

The attention on the overwhelming players Tate & Lyle, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Bunge Limited, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Grain Processing Corporation, Roquette Frères, ANDRITZ, Sanstar Bio – Polymers Ltd., among other domestic and global players.

Global Corn Wet-Milling Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

End- Product (Starch, Sweetener, Ethanol, Corn Gluten MEAI & Gluten Feed, Others),

Application (Feed, Food, Steepwater, Mill, Refinery, Ethanol Production, Starch Modification, Industrial Applications),

Source (Dent Corn, Waxy Corn),

Equipment (Milling Equipment, Steeping Equipment, Centrifuge Systems, Washing & Filtration Systems, Others),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Corn wet-milling market is expected to reach USD 79.3 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for corn ethanol as biofuel is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing multifunctionality of corn starch in non-food applications is expected to drive the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising popularity of high fructose corn syrup in processed food & beverages, growing consumption of corn gluten meal-based animal feed products, increasing usage of gluten meal in animal feed and growing awareness about the advantages of wet milling products will further accelerate the corn wet- milling market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Strict rules & norms associated with health & safety, highly energy- & capital-intensive technology and rising quality standards is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

