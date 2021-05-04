Corona Outbreak Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market 2020 Size, Growth Rate, Restraints, Driving Forces 2025

The ‘Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

SDDC is a data center where all the IT infrastructure is virtualized and delivered as a service. The deployment, provisioning, monitoring, and management of the data center resources are carried out through automated software, which supports enterprise legacy and modern applications. SDDC data centers help in reducing the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) and improve the efficiency, agility, control, and flexibility of data centers.

According to this market research report, the SDN segment will account for the major shares and dominate the market by the end of the forecast period. Though the market is currently dominated by the SDC segment, the complexities involved in carrying out traditional networking operations will increase the demand for the usage of cloud and big data technologies around the world, in turn, fueling the adoption of software-defined networking.

In terms of geographical regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. The increased implementation of SDS and SDN solutions for critical workloads and the rise in construction of data centers in this region that will adopt converged and hyper-converged infrastructure solutions, will be major factors fueling the growth of this market in the Americas.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

IBM

HP

Cisco Systems

Dell EMC

VMware

Citrix Systems

NEC

Fujitsu

Juniper Networks

Western Digital

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-Defined Computing (SDC)

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Software-Defined Storage (SDS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Education

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Below is the TOC of the Report:

Introduction

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Trends

Regional Impact Analysis

North America (the US, Mexico, and Canada)

Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Before COVID-19 Analysis

Current Impact Analysis

Future Impact Analysis

Economic Impact Analysis

Government Policies and Steps Taken

Investment Scenario and Impact

