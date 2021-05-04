Current Transformer Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2030 Current Transformer Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Current transformers are designed to decrease or increase alternating current in its primary. This function provide the power to disconnect devices and relay windings.Current transformers are used in power plants, substations, industries, and commercial spaces for metering and protection purposes. The energy and manufacturing sector use metering current transformers where direct connection of metering devices is not practical.

Moreover, protective current transformers provide control and safety devices with measurement information. These transformers convert the AC current of any value to a proportionate lower current, which makes it easier for relays and metering devices to make significant changes in their functioning.

Why is demand for current transformers high in the U.S.?

There are a number of factors that are contributing to higher demand for current transformers in the U.S. Growth in disposable income of the population has increased the adoption rate for consumer electronics in the country. In other words, increased adoption of smartphones, televisions, wearable devices, and penetration of IoT has resulted in increased consumption of electricity. Managing this increasing load demands efficient power distribution and management tools, such as current transformers, which are required to manage the current flowing through systems.

The number of power plants, and transmission and distribution systems, in the U.S., is much more when compared with other countries. This makes the U.S. one of the most promising markets for high voltage current transformers. The market is expected to gain a BPS of 107 at the end of the forecast period.

