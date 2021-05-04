E-learning Packaged Content Market 2020 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2025

The ‘E-learning Packaged Content market’ study collated by researchers at Brand Essence Market Research is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media through online courses and other related materials.

These materials are prepared as per the standard curriculum as well as the requirements of end-users and is called packaged content. It is either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through subscriptions. E-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. In the Corporate, Skilled Training, and Vocational Trainings sectors, packaged content is used for providing generic functional and process-related trainings.

This report focuses on the global E-learning Packaged Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Educomp Solutions

• NIIT

• Pearson

• Skillsoft

Allen Interactions

Aptara

Articulate

Desire2Learn

GP Strategies

N2N Services

Saba Software

Tata Interactive Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

extual

Graphical

Video

Audio

Simulation

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Post-secondary

Corporate Training

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

