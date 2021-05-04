Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2028||DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care

An influential Digital Diabetes Management report is very reliable as all the data and the information regarding the industry is collected via genuine sources such as websites, journals, annual reports of the companies, and magazines. The market report defines CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2021 – 2028 for the market. Besides this, it categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

The digital diabetes management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rising prevalence of diabetes is escalating the growth of digital diabetes management market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Scope and Market Size

The digital diabetes management market is segmented on the basis of product and services, type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product and services, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps and data management software and platforms and services.

On the basis of type, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into wearable devices and handheld devices.

On the basis of end user, the digital diabetes management market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic and research institutes and others.

COVID-19 Impact on Diabetes Treatment Market in Pharmaceutical Industry

OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 has posed a complex challenge in front of different healthcare market players, which has badly impacted the worldwide market. The COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus is a newly discovered infectious disease, and it has been reported that along with respiratory organs it also affects the other organs such as kidney, heart, digestive tract, blood and nervous system.

This has been reported that the older people and people having pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes, asthma among others are more vulnerable to prevailing COVID-19. If people having diabetes develop COVID-19 infection, it becomes harder to treat the fluctuating blood glucose levels and hence it becomes difficult to treat the diabetes complications. As the diabetic patients have weak immune system, those people are generally took longer recovery period. Moreover, the environment of elevated blood glucose levels provides and ambient condition for the survival of coronavirus for a longer period of time.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Digital Diabetes Management Market

8 Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Service

9 Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Deployment Type

10 Digital Diabetes Management Market, By Organization Size

11 Digital Diabetes Management Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

