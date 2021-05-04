Global Genomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027 Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, QIAGEN, BGI, Danaher Global Genomics market

According to our latest study on “Genomics Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Product & Service, Application, and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 19,084.74 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 49,996.15 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Based on technology, the genomics market is segmented into sequencing, microarray, PCR, nucleic acid extraction and purification, and others. The sequencing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The market growth for this segment is ascribed to its growing applications in medical, biotechnology, agriculture, diagnostics, and DNA Sequencing. Also, increasing government genome sequencing programs, declining sequencing cost, and genomics studies. However, the market for microarray segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

The growth of the genomics market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, declining cost of sequencing procedures, and growing funding for genomics.

Key Market Competitors: Global Genomic Market

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

BGI

Strategic Insights

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions are the commonly adopted strategies by various companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand by expanding their respective product portfolios. The players operating in the genomics market adopted the product innovations strategy to meet the changing customer demands across the world, which also permits them to maintain their brand name in the global market.

Genomics Market – by Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

Genomics Market – by Product & Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

Genomics Market – by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

Genomics Market – by End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Genomics Market– by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of Genomic market outlook in the developed and emerging markets The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

