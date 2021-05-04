Global Probiotics Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027||MORINAGA & CO., LTD., BioGaia AB, Protexin, Daflorn Probiotics UK. , DANONE, Yakult USA, Deerland Enzymes, Inc

Probiotics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 91.25 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing popularity of probiotic dietary supplements among customers is driving the growth of the probiotics market.

The major players covered in the probiotics market report are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Nestlé, DuPont, MORINAGA & CO., LTD., BioGaia AB, Protexin, Daflorn Probiotics UK. , DANONE, Yakult USA, Deerland Enzymes, Inc., UAS Laboratories, among other domestic and global players.

Probiotics Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for probiotics accelerates due to the health benefits associated with probiotic-fortified foods and rising health consciousness among consumers. Additionally, participation of international bodies in the research and development of probiotic products, and technological advancement positively affect the probiotics market. Furthermore, rising awareness about value added products, increase in demand for probiotics in developed economies and ban on the usage of AGPS (antibiotic growth promoters) in feed in the EU extends profitable opportunities to the probiotics market players.Now the question is which are the other regions that probiotics market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to rising awareness of probiotics in China and India, rise in the disposable incomes of livestock owners and growing awareness and interest in new technology, media coverage and consumer demand in the region.

Global Probiotics Market Scope and Market Size

Probiotics market is segmented on the basis of form, ingredient, application, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on form, the probiotics market is segmented into liquid and dry.

On the basis of ingredient, the probiotics market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The bacteria are further sub-segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium, and streptococcus thermophiles. Yeast is further sub-segmented into saccharomyces cerevisiae, saccharomyces boulardii and others.

Based upon application, the probiotics market is segmented into functional food & beverages, dietary supplements and feed. The functional food & beverages is further sub-segmented into dairy products, non-dairy beverages, infant formula, cereals and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the probiotics market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores, specialty stores and online.

The end user in the probiotics market is segmented into human and animal.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Probiotics Market

8 Probiotics Market, By Service

9 Probiotics Market, By Deployment Type

10 Probiotics Market, By Organization Size

11 Probiotics Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

