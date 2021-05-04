Micronized Powder Market 2030 : Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

Lactose comprises sugar, glucose and galactose molecules which are excellent source of instant energy. Currently, there is an increase in the consumption of nutritious food and beverages on account of the rising health consciousness among consumers. Increasing micronized powder form of lactose is likely to push the demand for micronized powder market across the globe.

Size reduction of food products to micron and nano size range is the rapid developing technology used across the food processing industry. Micronization is gaining prominent place across the globe in food industry as a reduction in size enhances characteristics of food ingredient and food quality.

It also increases the nutrition value of the foods which likely to push the micronized powder market. Moreover, micronized powder offer better nutrients and high energy as compared to the other forms which is projected to boost the micronized powder market.

The prominent players in micronized powder market include Alpen Food Group (Netherlands), Armor Proteins (France), Fonterra (New Zealand), Dale Farm Ltd (UK), Ingredion Incorporated (US) and among others.The micronized powder market is highly fragmented with the presence of various small and large manufacturers which compete on the basis of prices and quality.For instance, Armor Proteins uses innovative technologies in milk fractionation to provide a high value range of nutritional ingredients to product.

Micronized Powder Market: Segmentation

Micronized powder market is segmented into different parts based on the type of products and application. Lactose is highly demanded in micronized powder market due to less cooking time and high quality of food product. On the basis of application, micronized powder are widely used in functional food especially in bakery and chocolate confectionary areas.

Based on type of products, micronized powder market is segmented into

Milk Powders

Lactose

Whey Products

Casein-Caseinates

Minerals and Bio components

Based on application, micronized powder market is segmented into

Bakery & Confectionary

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

After reading the Micronized Powder Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Micronized Powder Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2020 – 2030

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some important questions that the Micronized Powder Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Micronized Powder Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Micronized Powder Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas?

North America represents the prominent market for micronized powder across the world. This can be attributed to the concentration of dietary supplement manufacturers in the region. Region showcase significant per capita disposable income and fast-moving lifestyle of individuals is expected to push the growth of the micronized powder market. North America followed by Europe is a significant market for micronized powder owing to growing food processing industry. Middle East and Africa is likely to experience exponential growth in micronized powder market due to increasing preference to packaged food products.

