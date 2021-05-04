PaaS Market Stand Due to Covid 19 Impact?
PaaS is a category of cloud computing services that provides application development platform with a development tool hosted in the cloud and accessed through a web browser.
With the PaaS solution, developers can build web applications without installing any tools at their end and deploy applications without any specialized system administration skills.
This report focuses on the global PaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
CloudBees
Google
Pivotal
Appirio
Apprenda
Bungee Labs
CA technologies
Engine Yard
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
Rackspace
Red Hat
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stand-Alone PaaS
PaaS Attached To SaaS
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Services
Communication
Retail
Medical
Other
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PaaS are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PaaS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Below is the TOC of the Report:
Introduction
PaaS Market Trends
Regional Impact Analysis
North America (the US, Mexico, and Canada)
Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Before COVID-19 Analysis
Current Impact Analysis
Future Impact Analysis
Economic Impact Analysis
Government Policies and Steps Taken
Investment Scenario and Impact
