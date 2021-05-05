Bill and Melinda divorce after 27 years of marriage

New York: Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates have decided to separate. The two have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage. Melinda and Bill Gates have issued a joint statement.

What did the statement say

“After much talk and work on our relationship, we have decided to separate,” the statement said. In the last 27 years, we have raised three wonderful children. We have also built a foundation that works for the health and well-being of people around the world.

We will continue to work together. We cannot live together as husband and wife in future. We are going to start a new life. In this situation we expect space and privacy for our family.

Married in 1994

Bill Gates and Melinda were married in 1994. The two met in 1987. At that time, Melinda began working as a product manager at Microsoft. Bill Gates’s heart falls on Melinda during a work dinner.

However, more information on economic relations is not forthcoming. Both are trustees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable organization. Which was launched in the year 2000.